MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.10. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 23,127 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
