MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.39. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 22,954 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

