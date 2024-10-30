Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

