Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What are earnings reports?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Trading Halts Explained
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.