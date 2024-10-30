Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.950 EPS.
NYSE MOD traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.88. 1,154,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,125. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $141.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.
