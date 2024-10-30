Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

