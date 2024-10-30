MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after buying an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $904.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $918.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $865.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

