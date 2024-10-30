MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 97.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

