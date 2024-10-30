MONECO Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

