MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,189,000 after purchasing an additional 451,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

