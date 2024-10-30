MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

