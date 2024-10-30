MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 595,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

USTB opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.