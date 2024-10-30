MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 595,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
USTB opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $50.92.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
