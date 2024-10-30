Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Price

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
