Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Price

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.65. 1,414,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,653. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.