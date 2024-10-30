Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.7 %

COOP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,817. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,247,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,988,000 after acquiring an additional 125,055 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 249.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 451,926 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 502,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 141,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 354,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

