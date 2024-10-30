Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.7 %
COOP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,817. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mr. Cooper Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.