Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 458.0 days.
Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNNF opened at C$19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.90. Munters Group AB has a one year low of C$13.65 and a one year high of C$24.50.
About Munters Group AB (publ)
