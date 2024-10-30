Mutual Advisors LLC Has $219.59 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,590,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,459 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $219,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 2,711,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,768,000.

GOVT stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

