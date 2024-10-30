Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $198,000.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance
CGCP opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
