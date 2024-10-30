Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 160,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MRK opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.80 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.