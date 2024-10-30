Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $102.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

