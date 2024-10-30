Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $266.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

