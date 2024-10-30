Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

