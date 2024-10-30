Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.53 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,464,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $104.51. The stock had a trading volume of 395,366 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.70.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

