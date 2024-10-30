Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $21.05. 4,652,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,968,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

NNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

