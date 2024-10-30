National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Price

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TF stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 101,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,546. The firm has a market cap of C$684.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 145.00. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 70.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of C$26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7300725 earnings per share for the current year.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

