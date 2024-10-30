National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stake Lowered by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 85.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 59.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

