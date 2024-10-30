NEAR Protocol Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and approximately $259.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00006010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00036464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,217,726,377 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,174,651 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

