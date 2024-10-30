Needham & Company LLC Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $430.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $394.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.60.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $394.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

