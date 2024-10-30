New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 82,055 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $74,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 54.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 965,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

