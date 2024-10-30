New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,418 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $128,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

UNP traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.45 and its 200-day moving average is $238.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.63 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

