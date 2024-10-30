New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $152.32 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 126,645 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $152,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,928. The firm has a market cap of $175.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

