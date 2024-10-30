New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $195.61 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,037,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $195,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.75. 415,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

