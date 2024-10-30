New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,703 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $165,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.01. 545,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,410. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.03 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.