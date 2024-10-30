Nexum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.28 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $32,631.05 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 121.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

