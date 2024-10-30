Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,629 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.