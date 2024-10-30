Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.1% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

