Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 644 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ED opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

