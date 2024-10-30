Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 14,171 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,459,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,445. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,721 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $280,263.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $252,525.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $300,163.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NYSE NIC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.93. 58,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,083. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

