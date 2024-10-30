NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$119.14 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Peter Aghar bought 35,000 shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

