Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

