Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in October

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVFY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 38,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Nova LifeStyle has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 718.36% and a negative net margin of 81.41%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

