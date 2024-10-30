Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)

(Get Free Report)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.