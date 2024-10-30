Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
NXN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $12.40.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.