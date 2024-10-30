Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 35.8% in October

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the September 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 146,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 265,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1,303.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 488,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 454,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 675,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 354,431 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.2365 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

