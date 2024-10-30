NuZee, Inc. recently announced a significant corporate change as per an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 22, 2024. The company, currently listed as NUZE on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation to alter its corporate name from NuZee, Inc. to CIMG Inc., effective on October 31, 2024. The company’s headquarters are located in Beijing, China.

Furthermore, in accordance with this name change, the company’s trading symbol will also undergo a modification from “NUZE” to “IMG”, effective the same day as the name change.

In an accompanying press release dated October 28, 2024, NuZee, Inc., now operating as CIMG Inc., highlighted its intentions and the rationale behind the change. The company, known for its specialization in specialty coffee and an expanding business in general consumer food and beverage products, aims to enhance commercial value for its business partners and improve its own enterprise value.

Information in the 8-K filing and the related press release indicates that the alterations in the company’s name and trading symbol will not impact any previous obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The changes are intended to reflect the evolving business landscape and strategic direction of the company.

NuZee, Inc., operating as CIMG Inc., promotes itself as a digital marketing, sales, and distribution platform specifically for various consumer products, with an emphasis on food and beverages. The company adopts innovative technology to transform digital marketing and distribution, creating added value for its partners and shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the company’s future outlook. Actual results may vary due to multiple factors such as funding, operational sustainability, product development, and market competition. Future performance could be influenced by regulatory changes and economic conditions, among other variables.

For further details and insights, interested parties can visit the company’s official website http://www.nuzee.vip or contact their investor relations at [email protected].

