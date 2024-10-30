NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $136.81 and last traded at $139.37. Approximately 67,277,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 410,137,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,636,270 shares of company stock valued at $305,367,927 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

