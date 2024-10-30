NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.10 Per Share

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NWF Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 150 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 142 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.18 million, a PE ratio of 831.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amanda Burton acquired 17,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £29,849.42 ($38,710.18). 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

