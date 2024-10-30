Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s 7th Largest Position

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 151.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 105,560 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises 3.6% of Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.72.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

