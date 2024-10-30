Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 86,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 65,540 shares.The stock last traded at $27.14 and had previously closed at $28.59.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 5.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $871.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.
Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.33. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $111.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter worth $2,086,000.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.
