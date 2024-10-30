Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 1850843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKLO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

