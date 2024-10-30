OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.62 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $34.62 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00036348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

