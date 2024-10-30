One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 50,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,149,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,804.06. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

